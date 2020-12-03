The Chairman of Jervois Mining (JRVMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Jervois Mining (JRVMF), Peter Johnston, bought shares of JRVMF for $200K.

Following this transaction Peter Johnston’s holding in the company was increased by 24% to a total of $868.5K. In addition to Peter Johnston, 3 other JRVMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Jervois Mining has an average volume of 327.03K. JRVMF’s market cap is $197 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.30.

Jervois Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It engaged in mineral exploration and evaluation, including associated metallurgical test work and research and development activities. The company’s project includes Idaho Cobalt; Kilembe Area; Bujagali; Nico Young and others. It has operations in Australia; Canada and Uganda.