The Chairman of iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF), William Wasyl Jarosz, bought shares of ICOTF for $9,574.

This recent transaction increases William Wasyl Jarosz’s holding in the company by 39% to a total of $35.16K.

Currently, iCo Therapeutics has an average volume of 100.00K.

iCo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of sight- and life-threatening diseases. Its products include iCo-008 and oral AmpB delivery system. The company was founded by Andrew J. Rae, John G. Clement and William John Meekison on February 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, CA.