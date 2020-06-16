The Chairman of Hudbay Minerals (HBM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Stephen A Lang, bought shares of HBM for $41.92K.

This recent transaction increases Stephen A Lang’s holding in the company by 30% to a total of $186.6K. In addition to Stephen A Lang, 5 other HBM executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Hudbay Minerals has an average volume of 639.27K. The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $1.23.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25, reflecting a -8.0% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $535.3K worth of HBM shares and purchased $7.42M worth of HBM shares. The insider sentiment on Hudbay Minerals has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HudBay Minerals, Inc. operates as a mining company, which engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.