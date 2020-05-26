The Chairman of HEXO (HEXO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of HEXO (HEXO), Michael R Munzar, bought shares of HEXO for $100K.

This recent transaction increases Michael R Munzar’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $1.2 million. In addition to Michael R Munzar, one other HEXO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HEXO’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.01 million and GAAP net loss of -$298,167,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.33 million. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 74.99M. The company has a one-year high of $7.19 and a one-year low of $0.35.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.76, reflecting a -30.9% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Read More on HEXO: