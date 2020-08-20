The Chairman of Golden Star Resources (GSS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Golden Star Resources (GSS), Timothy Clive Baker, bought shares of GSS for $20.11K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Clive Baker’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $348.2K. Following Timothy Clive Baker’s last GSS Buy transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golden Star Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.63 million and quarterly net profit of $7.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.04 million. Currently, Golden Star Resources has an average volume of 750.75K. The company has a one-year high of $5.20 and a one-year low of $1.85.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy GSS with a $4.00 price target. Starting in July 2020, GSS received 6 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.26, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

Timothy Clive Baker’s trades have generated a 2.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.