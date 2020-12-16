The Chairman of goeasy (EHMEF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of goeasy (EHMEF), David Ingram, sold shares of EHMEF for $11.9M.

Following David Ingram’s last EHMEF Sell transaction on March 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on goeasy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $33.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $19.83 million. The company has a one-year high of $68.17 and a one-year low of $15.07.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.49, reflecting a 3.7% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11.9M worth of EHMEF shares and purchased $218.2K worth of EHMEF shares. The insider sentiment on goeasy has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.