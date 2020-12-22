The Chairman of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF), William T Tempany, bought shares of FLYLF for $2,999.

In addition to William T Tempany, 2 other FLYLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases William T Tempany’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $205.6K.

Currently, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has an average volume of 44.25K. The company has a one-year high of $1.44 and a one-year low of $0.30.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. Its products include flight tracking, flight data recorder streaming, fuel management, health monitoring, and iridium satellite communication. It also offers aircraft and enterprise-based solutions to deliver real-time, flight-deck, satellite connectivity for tracking, health monitoring; and streaming of operational, maintenance, and weather data. The company was founded on September 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.