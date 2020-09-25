The Chairman of ESSA Pharma (EPIX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of ESSA Pharma (EPIX), Richard M Glickman, bought shares of EPIX for $50.03K.

Following this transaction Richard M Glickman’s holding in the company was increased by 20% to a total of $309.7K. This is Glickman’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AUPH back in January 2019

The company has a one-year high of $8.31 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 17.85K.

Starting in October 2019, EPIX received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on ESSA Pharma has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.