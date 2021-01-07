The Chairman of ESSA Pharma (EPIX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of ESSA Pharma (EPIX), Richard M Glickman, bought shares of EPIX for $8,832.

Following Richard M Glickman’s last EPIX Buy transaction on September 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%. This recent transaction increases Richard M Glickman’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $557.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $12.49 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, ESSA Pharma has an average volume of 180.30K.

Starting in February 2020, EPIX received 14 Buy ratings in a row.

ESSA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule drugs for prostate cancer. It focuses on producing drugs which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR), potentially overcoming the known AR-dependent resistance mechanisms of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and providing CRPC patients with the potential for increased progression-free and overall survival. The company was founded by Marianne D. Sadar and Raymond J. Andersen on January 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.