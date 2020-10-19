The Chairman of Elixir Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Elixir Energy (ELXPF), Richard Ian Cottee, exercised options to sell 1,000,000 ELXPF shares for a total transaction value of $135K.

This recent transaction decreases Richard Ian Cottee’s holding in the company by 10% to a total of $218.2K. This is Cottee’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Elixir Energy has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $135K worth of ELXPF shares and purchased $50K worth of ELXPF shares. The insider sentiment on Elixir Energy has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elixir Energy Ltd is an Australian Securities Exchange listed oil and gas exploration and development company. It is focused on exploring in Mongolia for natural gas in the form of coal-bed methane.