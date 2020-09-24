The Chairman of Elixir Energy (ELXPF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Elixir Energy (ELXPF), Richard Ian Cottee, bought shares of ELXPF for $10K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Ian Cottee’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $198.8K. In addition to Richard Ian Cottee, 2 other ELXPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Elixir Energy has an average volume of . The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.90.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elixir Energy Ltd is an Australian Securities Exchange listed oil and gas exploration and development company. It is focused on exploring in Mongolia for natural gas in the form of coal-bed methane.