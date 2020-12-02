The Chairman of Elementos (ELTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Elementos (ELTLF), Andrew C Greig, bought shares of ELTLF for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Andrew C Greig’s holding in the company by 30% to a total of $3.92 million. This is Greig’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SCY back in March 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ELTLF’s market cap is $8.08 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.70. Currently, Elementos has an average volume of .

Andrew C Greig’s trades have generated a -17.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Elementos Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of tin mining projects in Australia. The projects of the company include temengor tin project, Cleveland project, and Oropesa tin project.