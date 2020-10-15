The Chairman of Dollarama is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman of Dollarama (DLMAF), Stephen Kenrick Gunn, exercised options to sell 4,665 DLMAF shares for a total transaction value of $240.3K.

This recent transaction decreases Stephen Kenrick Gunn’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $3.92 million. Following Stephen Kenrick Gunn’s last DLMAF Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

Based on Dollarama’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $142 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $946 million and had a net profit of $143 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.74 and a one-year low of $24.23. Currently, Dollarama has an average volume of 24.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.57, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollarama has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stephen Kenrick Gunn's trades have generated a 20.5% average return based on past transactions.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.