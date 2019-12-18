The Chairman of Dish Network is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman of Dish Network (DISH), Charles Ergen, exercised options to buy 13,645,693 DISH shares at $33.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $457.4M. The options were close to expired and Charles Ergen retained stocks.

In addition to Charles Ergen, 5 other DISH executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following Charles Ergen’s last DISH Buy transaction on August 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $44.66 and a one-year low of $23.22. DISH’s market cap is $17.47B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Three different firms, including Citigroup and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $63.15K worth of DISH shares and purchased $588.1M worth of DISH shares. The insider sentiment on Dish Network has been neutral according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment is offered under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.