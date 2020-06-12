The Chairman of Danakali (SBMSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Danakali (SBMSF), Seamus Ian Cornelius, bought shares of SBMSF for $1.38M.

Following this transaction Seamus Ian Cornelius’ holding in the company was increased by 28% to a total of $4.38 million.

Currently, Danakali has an average volume of 34.43K. The company has a one-year high of $0.53 and a one-year low of $0.16.

The insider sentiment on Danakali has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seamus Ian Cornelius' trades have generated a 54.6% average return based on past transactions.

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.