The Chairman of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF), Jeff Booth, bought shares of CUBXF for $20.24K.

Following this transaction Jeff Booth’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $150.4K.

Based on CubicFarm Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $400.5K and GAAP net loss of -$3,768,295. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $240.7K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.28 million. CUBXF’s market cap is $102 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.90. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.57.

The insider sentiment on CubicFarm Systems has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeff Booth's trades have generated a 102.8% average return based on past transactions.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms”) is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support is provided to customers through the Company’s patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers.