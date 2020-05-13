The Chairman of Cubic (CUB) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Cubic (CUB), Bradley Feldmann, bought shares of CUB for $36.54K.

This recent transaction increases Bradley Feldmann’s holding in the company by 1.55% to a total of $2.27 million.

The company has a one-year high of $75.20 and a one-year low of $30.86. CUB’s market cap is $1.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 168.50. Currently, Cubic has an average volume of 297.36K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.50, reflecting a -41.6% downside. Starting in November 2019, CUB received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cubic has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bradley Feldmann's trades have generated a 2.4% average return based on past transactions.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.