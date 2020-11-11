The Chairman of Cronos Group (CRON) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Cronos Group (CRON), Michael Ryan Gorenstein, sold shares of CRON for $9.32M.

Following Michael Ryan Gorenstein’s last CRON Sell transaction on September 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%. In addition to Michael Ryan Gorenstein, 3 other CRON executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Cronos Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.36 million and quarterly net profit of $69.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 million and had a net profit of $604 million. The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $4.00.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Sell CRON with a $6.50 price target. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $5.97, reflecting a 15.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cronos Group has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and sale of cannabis in federally legal jurisdictions, including Canada and Germany. Its portfolio includes Peace Naturals, Original BC (OGBC) and Whistler Medical Marijuana Company (WMMC). The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.