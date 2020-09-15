The Chairman of Critical Elements (CRECF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Critical Elements (CRECF), Eric Frederick Zaunscherb, bought shares of CRECF for $29K.

Following this transaction Eric Frederick Zaunscherb’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $46.4K.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its project includes Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.