The Chairman of CounterPath (CPAH) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of CounterPath (CPAH), Terence Matthews, bought shares of CPAH for $500K.

This recent transaction increases Terence Matthews’ holding in the company by 4.73% to a total of $10.48 million. This is Matthews’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MITL back in November 2018

Based on CounterPath’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.78 million and GAAP net loss of -$265,775. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million. Currently, CounterPath has an average volume of 711.71K. The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $0.83.

CounterPath Corp. engages in the provision of desktop and mobile VoIP software products and solutions. Its product suite includes SIP-based softphones, server applications, and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) solutions. The company was founded by Mark E. Bruk on October 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.