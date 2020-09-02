The Chairman of Columbia Care (CCHWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Columbia Care (CCHWF), Michael James Abbott, sold shares of CCHWF for $333K.

Following Michael James Abbott’s last CCHWF Sell transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.0%.

Based on Columbia Care’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.32 million and GAAP net loss of -$20,110,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.78. Currently, Columbia Care has an average volume of .

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy CCHWF with a $13.00 price target.

Columbia Care, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

