The Chairman of Centamin (CELTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Centamin (CELTF), James Edmund Rutherford, bought shares of CELTF for $151.7K.

Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 80.14K. CELTF’s market cap is $2.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.20, reflecting a -36.9% downside. Four different firms, including RBC Capital and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.