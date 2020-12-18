The Chairman of Cenovus Energy (CVE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Cenovus Energy (CVE), Keith A Macphail, bought shares of CVE for $346.8K.

This recent transaction increases Keith A Macphail’s holding in the company by 10% to a total of $3.14 million. In addition to Keith A Macphail, 2 other CVE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.52 and a one-year low of $1.41.

Six different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.82, reflecting a 2.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cenovus Energy has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Keith A Macphail's trades have generated a 5.6% average return based on past transactions.

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in gas and oil provisions. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. It operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Deep Basin, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, antural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

