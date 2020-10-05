The Chairman of Calima Energy (RLTOF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Calima Energy (RLTOF), Glenn Ross Whiddon, bought shares of RLTOF for $48.53K.

Following this transaction Glenn Ross Whiddon’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $895.6K.

Calima Energy Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas company. The company and its subsidiaries invest in oil and gas exploration and production projects internationally and in West Africa. The company primarily focuses on finding and developing new projects. It has only one reportable segment: Oil and Gas Exploration. The company projects include Montney, in the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), as well as in Namibia.