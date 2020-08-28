The Chairman of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL), Richard Williams, bought shares of BHLL for $75K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Williams’ holding in the company by 21% to a total of $477.2K. In addition to Richard Williams, 3 other BHLL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.74 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of mining and mineral properties. Its project include The Bunker Hill Mine. The company was founded by William J. Tafuri on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.