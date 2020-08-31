The Chairman of Benz Mining (BENZF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Benz Mining (BENZF), Nicholas Tintor, sold shares of BENZF for $48.8K.

This is Tintor’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to Nicholas Tintor, one other BENZF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.51 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Benz Mining has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nicholas Tintor's trades have generated a 133.2% average return based on past transactions.

Benz Mining Corp is a Canada-based junior mining company. The firm is in exploration and development-stage. It is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company’s project comprise of Mel Zinc/ Lead/Barite Project located in the east of Watson Lake and north of the Alaska Highway in southeastern Yukon Territory.