The Chairman of BELLUS Health (BLU) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of BELLUS Health (BLU), Francesco Bellini, bought shares of BLU for $225K.

Following this transaction Francesco Bellini’s holding in the company was increased by 22% to a total of $1.39 million. In addition to Francesco Bellini, 2 other BLU executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 32.14K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50, reflecting a -74.1% downside.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.