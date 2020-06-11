The Chairman of Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Bank Of Montreal (BMO), George A Cope, bought shares of BMO for $2.88M.

Following this transaction George A Cope’s holding in the company was increased by 146% to a total of $3.57 million. This is Cope’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on BCE back in September 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.93 and a one-year low of $38.31. Currently, Bank Of Montreal has an average volume of 946.09K. BMO’s market cap is $36.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $58.54, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bank Of Montreal has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian P&C banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.