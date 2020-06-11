The Chairman of Aztec Minerals (AZZTF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Aztec Minerals (AZZTF), Bradford Cooke, sold shares of AZZTF for $284.3K.

This is Cooke’s first Sell trade following 9 Buy transactions. In addition to Bradford Cooke, 3 other AZZTF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Aztec Minerals has an average volume of 37.70K. The company has a one-year high of $0.37 and a one-year low of $0.03.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $306K worth of AZZTF shares and purchased $20K worth of AZZTF shares. The insider sentiment on Aztec Minerals has been neutral according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aztec Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on mineral property interests in Mexico. It holds interest in Cervantes and Tombstone projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.