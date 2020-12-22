The Chairman of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), George M Milne, bought shares of AUPH for $262.1K.

This recent transaction increases George M Milne’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $540K. Following George M Milne’s last AUPH Buy transaction on October 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $21.93 and a one-year low of $9.83. Currently, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 13.64K.

Starting in January 2020, AUPH received 42 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.40, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Six different firms, including Bloom Burton and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

George M Milne’s trades have generated a 169.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases particularly lupus nephritis. The company was founded by Robert Foster, Richard Glickman and Michael Martin on June 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

