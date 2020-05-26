The Chairman of Argosy Minerals (ARYMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of Argosy Minerals (ARYMF), Alexander Molyneux, sold shares of ARYMF for $184.2K.

This is Molyneux’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MTA back in September 2019

Alexander Molyneux’s trades have generated a -10.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Argosy Minerals Ltd. develops and produces lithium, base metals, graphite and related minerals. It focuses on Rincon, an Argentinian lithium project in the Lithium Triangle, leveraged to the forecast growth in the lithium-ion battery sector. The company was founded on December 17, 1985 and headquartered in Perth, Australia.