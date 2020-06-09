The Chairman of AngloGold Ashanti (AULGF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of AngloGold Ashanti (AULGF), Sipho Mila Pityana, sold shares of AULGF for $1.23M.

Following Sipho Mila Pityana’s last AULGF Sell transaction on June 28, 2016, the stock climbed by 6.4%. In addition to Sipho Mila Pityana, 3 other AULGF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $26.81 and a one-year low of $15.44. Currently, AngloGold Ashanti has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on AngloGold Ashanti has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.