The Chairman of AIC Mines (IAUFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of AIC Mines (IAUFF), Josef El-Raghy, bought shares of IAUFF for $685.7K.

This recent transaction increases Josef El-Raghy’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $2.84 million. In addition to Josef El-Raghy, 2 other IAUFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

AIC Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration of base metals. It focuses on the Kitumba and Mumbwa projects located in Zambia. The company was founded by Laurence Wilson Curtis on June 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Newcastle, Australia.