The Chairman of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman of Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF), Ronald A Mclntosh, bought shares of AAVVF for $31.2K.

This recent transaction increases Ronald A Mclntosh’s holding in the company by 19% to a total of $136.4K.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.61.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.13, reflecting a -32.1% downside. Seven different firms, including Raymond James and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.