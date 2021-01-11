The Chairman of AbraPlata Resource (ABBRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Chairman of AbraPlata Resource (ABBRF), Robert John Bruggeman, sold shares of ABBRF for $41.18K.

In addition to Robert John Bruggeman, one other ABBRF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.50 and a one-year low of $0.03.

The insider sentiment on AbraPlata Resource has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AbraPlata Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Argentina. Its projects include Diablillos, Cerro Amarillo, and Aguas Perdidas. The company was founded on August 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, CA.