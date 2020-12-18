The Chairman of A.I.S. Resources (AISSF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman of A.I.S. Resources (AISSF), Martyn Element, bought shares of AISSF for $19.25K.

Following this transaction Martyn Element’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $251.8K. In addition to Martyn Element, 2 other AISSF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $55.16K worth of AISSF shares and purchased $81.1K worth of AISSF shares. The insider sentiment on A.I.S. Resources has been neutral according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is managed by experienced professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.