The Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of SOL Global Investments (SOLCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of SOL Global Investments (SOLCF), Andrew A Defrancesco, bought shares of SOLCF for $225K.

This is Defrancesco’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:FCA.UN back in October 2014 In addition to Andrew A Defrancesco, one other SOLCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, SOL Global Investments has an average volume of 111.30K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.10.

SOL Global Investments Corp. engages in the research and development of drug therapies. It specializes in the development of a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. The company was founded by Jonathan Gilbert on January 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.