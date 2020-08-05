The Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Petroteq Energy (PQEFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Petroteq Energy (PQEFF), Aleksandr Blyumkin, bought shares of PQEFF for $600K.

Following this transaction Aleksandr Blyumkin’s holding in the company was increased by 46% to a total of $2.47 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Petroteq Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $68.51K and GAAP net loss of -$3,212,238. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.09K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. Currently, Petroteq Energy has an average volume of 358.63K.

Aleksandr Blyumkin’s trades have generated a -4.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Petroteq Energy, Inc. engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction & Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction & Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products. The Mining Operations segment involves in mining and extracting tar sands. The company was founded by Aleksandr Blyumkin on December 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA.