The Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of DAVIDsTEA is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of DAVIDsTEA (DTEA), Herschel Segal, exercised options to sell 2,072 DTEA shares for a total transaction value of $12.85K.

In addition to Herschel Segal, 8 other DTEA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Herschel Segal’s last DTEA Sell transaction on May 01, 2018, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, DAVIDsTEA has an average volume of 678.91K. DTEA’s market cap is $125 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.90.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty tea. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.