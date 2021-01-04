The Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Interim Chief Executive of Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF), Samir Aziz Manji, bought shares of ARESF for $1.71M.

Over the last month, Samir Aziz Manji has reported another 10 Buy trades on ARESF for a total of $16.8M. In addition to Samir Aziz Manji, 2 other ARESF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.84. ARESF’s market cap is $1.13 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 133.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.72, reflecting a -4.5% downside. Three different firms, including RBC Capital and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Artis Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investing in office, retail, and industrial properties. It focuses on creating value for unit holders through the ownership of commercial properties in select markets. The company was founded by Cornelius W. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.