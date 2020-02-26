The CHAIRMAN, INTERIM CEO of Plantronics (PLT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CHAIRMAN, INTERIM CEO of Plantronics (PLT), Robert Hagerty, bought shares of PLT for $141.7K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Hagerty’s holding in the company by 43.71% to a total of $446.8K. In addition to Robert Hagerty, 4 other PLT executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.92 and a one-year low of $13.33.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. Its product include enterprises headsets, consumer headsets, voice video, and content sharing solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.