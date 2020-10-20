The Chairman & Founder of Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Founder of Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF), Joel Stanley, bought shares of CWBHF for $260.4K.

Following this transaction Joel Stanley’s holding in the company was increased by 13% to a total of $1.75 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.23 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Charlotte’s Web Holdings has an average volume of 402.20K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.57, reflecting a -42.5% downside. Four different firms, including Roth Capital and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Charlotte’s Web Holdings has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Read More on CWBHF: