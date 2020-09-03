The Chairman Emeritus of Anterix (ATEX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman Emeritus of Anterix (ATEX), Brian Mcauley, sold shares of ATEX for $140.8K.

In addition to Brian Mcauley, 3 other ATEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $57.75 and a one-year low of $29.38. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 83.09K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, reflecting a -42.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Anterix has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Mcauley's trades have generated a -26.0% average return based on past transactions.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.