The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of XPEL (XPEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of XPEL (XPEL), Ryan L Pape, sold shares of XPEL for $215.6K.

In addition to Ryan L Pape, 18 other XPEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Ryan L Pape has reported another 4 Sell trades on XPEL for a total of $811.6K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on XPEL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.81 million and quarterly net profit of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.09 million and had a net profit of $3.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.98 and a one-year low of $7.50. XPEL’s market cap is $732 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 51.90.

The insider sentiment on XPEL has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.