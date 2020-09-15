The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Tethys Petroleum (TETHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Tethys Petroleum (TETHF), William Paul Wells, bought shares of TETHF for $78K.

Over the last month, William Paul Wells has reported another 11 Buy trades on TETHF for a total of $98.38K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Tethys Petroleum has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.55 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Tethys Petroleum has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tethys Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Kazakhstan, and Georgia, and Corporate. Its operations include Kyzyloi and Akkulka Gas Development, Doris Oil Field, Kul-Bas Block, and Blocks: XIM & XIN. The company was founded by Elizabeth Anne Landles on August 12, 2003 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.