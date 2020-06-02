The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Silvercorp Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Silvercorp Metals (SVM), Rui Feng, exercised options to sell 70,000 SVM shares for a total transaction value of $430K.

Following Rui Feng’s last SVM Sell transaction on March 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

SVM’s market cap is $809 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a one-year high of $5.93 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.49, reflecting a 0.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Silvercorp Metals has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining, and Administrative segments. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing. The company was founded by Rui Feng on October 31, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.