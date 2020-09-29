The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF), Sandor Csanyi, bought shares of OTPBF for $459.6M.

Following Sandor Csanyi’s last OTPBF Buy transaction on April 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%. Following this transaction Sandor Csanyi’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $77.59 million.

Based on OTP Bank Nyrt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 billion and quarterly net profit of $81.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 billion and had a net profit of $105 billion. Currently, OTP Bank Nyrt has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on OTP Bank Nyrt has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OTP Bank PLC provides universal financial services through several subsidiaries. It performs traditional banking operations via its bank in Hungary. OTP Group also operates in Slovakia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia. Other group activities include car leasing and investments. Insurance services are offered to OTP’s clients in collaboration with French insurance company Groupama. Loans make up the majority of the group’s earning assets, specifically retail mortgage loans, corporate loans, and retail consumer loans. A majority of the bank’s net revenue is net interest income.