The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP), Christopher Bunka, bought shares of LXRP for $39.76K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Bunka’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $3.9 million.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $133.7K and GAAP net loss of -$714,958. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $125.1K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.08 million. Currently, Lexaria Bioscience has an average volume of 150.67K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.92.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.