The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GTEC Holdings (GGTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GTEC Holdings (GGTTF), Norton Singhavon, bought shares of GGTTF for $3,125.

Based on GTEC Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.33 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,181,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 million.

The insider sentiment on GTEC Holdings has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in growing, marketing and retailing cannabis in Canada. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on June 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.