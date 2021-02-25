The Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Graph Blockchain (REGRF), Andrew Jong Soo Ryu, exercised options to sell 1,505,000 REGRF shares for a total transaction value of $456K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

REGRF’s market cap is $55.04 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -443.40. The company has a one-year high of $0.79 and a one-year low of $0.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Graph Blockchain, Inc. is a blockchain solutions company, which engages in the provision of solutions for data management, business intelligence, and data analytics. Its solutions include enterprise system, blockchain technology, and business intelligence. The company was founded on December 06, 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.